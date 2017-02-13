7 Smart Energy Measures For Small Businesses In The Winter

For Chicago-based small business owners, inclement weather can result in lost sales, and in some cases, unexpected temporary closures. As such, entrepreneurs will want to do everything they can to reduce their operating costs, including taking steps to keep their energy bills as low as possible. Here are several simple but effective smart energy measures you can take to cut costs this winter.

Replace Incandescent Bulbs With LED Lights

One simple way for a business to cut down on its energy costs is to replace older compact fluorescent lights with light-emitting diode bulbs (LEDs). In addition to lasting two to three times longer, LEDs also consume about 75 percent less power than CFLs.

Get An HVAC System Checkup

It’s estimated that at least 20 percent of the air that moves through heating, ventilation and air conditioning is due to leaks, holes and improperly sealed ducts. Getting an HVAC system serviced regularly can cut down on that loss. And getting an HVAC system’s filters cleaned will allow it to operate more efficiently, and more cost effectively.

Install A Smart Meter

Smart meters can save a small business money in a few different ways. It can help owners optimize their energy usage, eliminate estimated bills and provide quicker response times in the event of a power outage.

Go Paperless

Small business owners can definitely save money on energy costs by going paperless. Doing things like using a mobile payment system that emails customers receipts, exporting records to the cloud and handling all of your HR paperwork digitally can dramatically reduce a business’s printing costs. It also means less energy will be wasted printing those items.

Enact Energy Saving Best Practices

Turning appliances like coffee makers, vending machines, workstations, printers, copiers and microwaves off when they’re not being used and turning off lights in unused areas are best practices that can have a real impact on your company’s bottom line.

Go Digital

Installing a programmable thermostat can save a business a lot of money. Lowering the office temperature by as little as one degree can lower a company’s energy bill by one to three percent each year.

In With The New

Swap out old appliances with more energy efficient ones. Replacing older appliances with newer Energy Star compliant devices can save a small business hundreds of dollars a year in energy costs. A smart meter can be effective at identifying your least efficient appliances.

