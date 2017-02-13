After Rauner Congratulates Chance, The Rapper Asks For A Meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Taking full advantage of the moment, triple Grammy winner Chance The Rapper called out Bruce Rauner’s bit of political posturing and raised it up a notch.
The Illinois governor on Monday kindly tweeted congratulations to Chance after his big night at the Grammys on Sunday.
Sensing an opportunity from a politician whose tweet was arguably opportunistic, Chance politely asked if the two could have a little chat.
The Chatham native has always been politically active on Twitter and has made his allegiances quite clear.
Recently, he offered this warning about President Trump.
And modeled an Obama-themed clothing line, which quickly sold out.
He lampooned the “Gang Thug”/Black History meeting at the White House.
And made it clear who he thinks is the best president in U.S. history.