After Rauner Congratulates Chance, The Rapper Asks For A Meeting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Taking full advantage of the moment, triple Grammy winner Chance The Rapper called out Bruce Rauner’s bit of political posturing and raised it up a notch.

The Illinois governor on Monday kindly tweeted congratulations to Chance after his big night at the Grammys on Sunday.

Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys. IL is proud that you're one of our own. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 13, 2017

Sensing an opportunity from a politician whose tweet was arguably opportunistic, Chance politely asked if the two could have a little chat.

Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible. https://t.co/wFC41NQqGq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

The Chatham native has always been politically active on Twitter and has made his allegiances quite clear.

Recently, he offered this warning about President Trump.

I was worried about him bein president for the next 8 years, but at every turn he's throwing out hints that he plans on way longer than that — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2017

And modeled an Obama-themed clothing line, which quickly sold out.

The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

He lampooned the “Gang Thug”/Black History meeting at the White House.

The bald dude wit glasses is me trying not to laugh at the severity of this situation but hearing the term Gangthug for the first time. https://t.co/wbgwnceZMP — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 2, 2017

And made it clear who he thinks is the best president in U.S. history.

Please don't tell me "Lincoln freed your ancestors" 😂😂😭😂😭 I'm too woke for all that — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017

Better than LBJ, Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, Roosevelt and definitely better than Nixon/Reagan — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 9, 2017