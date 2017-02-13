Amber Alert For Missing Gary Teenager In ‘Extreme Danger’

(CBS) — The Gary Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child and state police have issued an Amber Alert.
Chastinea Reeves is a 15-year-old black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes, police said in a news release.
Chastinea was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when last seen.
She was last seen Monday in Gary and is believed to be in extreme danger.
If you have any information, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.