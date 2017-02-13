LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Walks Red Carpet At Grammys

February 13, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

(CBS) Anthony Rizzo’s celebrity has continued to rise since his Cubs broke their long championship drought last November with a World Series title.

On Sunday, that included walking the red carpet at the Grammys with his girlfriend, Emily Vakos, a few days before he’ll have to report to spring training with the rest of his Cubs teammates.

The 59th Grammy Awards with my hot date!

A photo posted by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on

While Rizzo enjoyed the night, it was another celebrity from Chicago who stole the show. Chance the Rapper won three Grammys. The Bulls and White Sox congratulated Chance on Twitter. He has close ties to the White Sox and has been a guest of both teams.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia