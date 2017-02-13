Cubs, Red Sox Tabbed By Bovada As Co-Favorites To Win World Series

(CBS) The defending champions and the club that pulled off the blockbuster deal of the offseason are the favorites to win the World Series as the 2017 season gets started.
The Cubs and the Red Sox are co-favorites to win the World Series, with Bovada listing them both at +450 on Monday as players across MLB began trickling in to spring training camps. The Indians are at +800, while the Nationals (+1000), Dodgers (+1000) and Giants (+1200) follow them.
The Cubs return four of five rotation members, most of their bullpen and seven position-player starters (when including Willson Contreras at catcher). A year after winning the AL East and losing in the divisional series, the Red Sox pulled off the major move of the offseason in acquiring ace left-hander Chris Sale from the White Sox in early December.
Those rebuilding White Sox are tabbed with a +7500 line to win the World Series.