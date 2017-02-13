Police Investigating Weekend Armed Robberies In Waukegan

(WAUKEGAN) — Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened over the weekend in north suburban Waukegan.

About 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery at the Citgo gas station in the 2200 block of North Lewis Avenue, according to Waukegan police.

When officers arrived at the gas station, the clerk said he was robbed at gunpoint by three men, police said. The clerk said the three men came into the gas station, one of them displaying a handgun, and stole money.

The suspect carrying the handgun is described as a 5-foot-8 black man in his 20s with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie with blue sleeves with the hood up, white jeans and sunglasses.

A second suspect is also described as a 5-foot-8 black man in his 20s with a thin build, police said. He was wearing a gray hoodie with the word “Chicago” printed on it over a picture of the Chicago skyline and blue jogging pants.

The third suspect is described as a man wearing all dark clothing and a dark colored zip-up hoodie, police said. All three suspects were last seen running away from the gas station.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, a Citgo gas station in the 1000 block of Golf Road was robbed at gunpoint, police said. The clerk reported that one man entered the gas station, displayed a silver handgun and took money.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black jacket with a patch on the right shoulder, a blue hoodie and black pants, police said.

Police are investigating the robberies as separate incidents and not releasing how much money was taken. Anyone with information should contact the Waukegan Police Department’s Tip-Line at (847) 360-9001.

A juvenile was also arrested for two other robberies over the weekend in Waukegan, police said.

At 1:45 Friday, the CVS at 10 S. Lewis Ave. was robbed by a teen with a box cutter, police said. Money was taken.

That same day about 8:35 p.m., the Walgreens in the 700 block of North Green Bay Road was also robbed by a teen with a box cutter, police said. A short time after the robbery a patrol officer spotted the teen and took him into custody.

The 17-year-old Waukegan boy was charged with two counts of robbery and turned over to the Depke Juvenile Detention Facility in Vernon Hills.

