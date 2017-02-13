Reports: Travis Wood Agrees To Deal With Royals

(CBS) Left-hander Travis Wood has agreed to a two-year deal with the Royals, according to multiple reports. It becoming official is pending a physical.
The 30-year-old Wood spent the past five seasons with the Cubs in various roles, first as a starter, then out of the bullpen and — much to the joy of fans — in an array of versatile roles that included pinch-hitting, pinch-running and also once in awhile as a left fielder. Wood has a career 4.00 ERA in 259 appearances, 133 of which have been starts. Wood had a 2.95 ERA in 61 innings last season in 77 appearances.
The Cubs had offered Wood a contract, according to reports, but he wasn’t going to have an opportunity to start for them. It’s believed he will have that chance with the Royals.
In Kansas City, Wood will also be reunited with right-hander Jason Hammel, his former Cubs teammate.