2 Killed In Crash In Maywood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed early Tuesday when a taxi and an SUV collided in west suburban Maywood.
The victims were in a taxi that was backing out of a driveway on 9th Avenue near Green Street, when an SUV slammed into them just after 3:30 a.m., according to relatives.
The taxi hit a tree, and the SUV caught fire after the crash. The female driver of the SUV reportedly tried to run away after the crash, but police said a suspect was in custody Tuesday morning.
The couple inside the taxi had to be extricated from the car. They were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Illinois State Police were assisting Maywood Police in the investigation.