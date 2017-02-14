At Palermo Bakery, The Couple That Works Together, Stays Together

(CBS) — This really is a sweet story for Valentine’s Day, but we’re not talking about pastries.

Joe and Paula Greco first met at a wedding. They’ve been married 28 years.

“We kind of eloped,” Joe tells CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole. “You didn’t think about the future, you just thought about the moment.”

They’ve barely spent a moment apart since opening Palermo Bakery in 2001. They are a couple who enjoys what life has cooked up.

“We come to work together, we leave together, we go home together, we cook together,” Paula says.

Joe adds: “We both think about the same thing and it comes out at the same time.”

Tattoo artist Joe Van De Carr doesn’t spend nearly as much time with his wife, Christina.

Still, the mother of five and teacher is always with him.

“There you go,” Joe says, referring to a tattoo. “There’s her name, Christina. Those are her lips, her kiss mark.”

He adds: “My wife has my name tattooed on her, as well.”

They are two couples with their own recipe for success on Valentine’s Day and every day.