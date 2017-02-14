Bulls’ Jimmy Butler Probable, Dwyane Wade Out Against Raptors

(CBS) The Bulls received some good news and and bad news Tuesday morning regarding their injury woes.
All-Star Jimmy Butler is probable for the evening’s game against the Raptors as he continues to deal with a heel contusion, but guard Dwyane Wade has already been ruled out with a wrist injury.
Butler has missed three of the past four games and wasn’t himself in the contest he played last Friday, a Bulls’ loss to the Suns. Wade missed Sunday’s loss at Minnesota after taking the hard fall and injuring his wrist against at Phoenix on Friday. An X-ray on Wade’s wrist was negative, and an MRI revealed no long-term damage, the Tribune’s K.C. Johnson reported.
Additionally, forwards Niko Mirotic (back spasms) and Paul Zipser (ankle) have been ruled out of Tuesday’s game and aren’t expected to play Thursday in Chicago’s final contest before the All-Star break.
Butler (24.5 points per game) and Wade (19.1) are the Bulls’ two leading scorers.