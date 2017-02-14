Camera Was Rolling For The Latest Chicago Shooting To Kill A Child

(CBS) – The latest shooting to claim the life of a Chicago child was captured on camera.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports on the horror caught on Facebook live.
The video shows motorists riding and listening to music. You can see a 2-year-old boy in the back seat.
Three minutes into the video, there are gunshots, as the car fired upon in an alley off South Kenneth in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police say another vehicle pulled up, a gunman got out and opened fire.
The bullet holes pierced the back windshield. Fatally injured was 2-year-old Lavontay White, who was hit in the head; he died at the hospital.
“This has got to stop,” Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at the crime scene. “Our children shouldn’t have to keep paying the price for our inability to hold repeat gun offenders accountable for their actions.”
In the front of the car, Lavontay’s pregnant, 20-year-old aunt and her boyfriend were hit. She and her unborn baby lived, but the boyfriend – a gang member, according to police — died at the scene.
“We believe this was a targeted shooting. So, these people were looking for him,” Johnson said.
No one is in custody. But police say they already have good leads, including video.