Joe Maddon: Kyle Schwarber Will Work As A Catcher In Spring But Primarily Be LF

(CBS) Catching remains in the plans for Cubs third-year slugger Kyle Schwarber in spring training, manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday as pitchers and catchers reported, though it will be far from his main focus.

Schwarber will primarily be the team’s left fielder while also working in the rotation behind the plate, Maddon said. Second-year pro Willson Contreras will be Chicago’s primary catcher this season, while veteran Miguel Montero also remains in the mix.

Schwarber, who turns 24 in March, has emphasized time and again he’d still like to catch after tearing ligaments in his left knee last April and missing most of the 2016 season, but he understands the big picture.

If I can do it, I want to do it,” Schwarber said Tuesday. “But if it’s not medically safe, you know, don’t risk it.”

While Schwarber catching is Maddon’s plan, he still needs to be medically cleared by doctors, president of baseball operations Theo Epstein added. Epstein was eyeing about two days of work per week for Schwarber at catcher.

“We don’t exactly how often or how he’s going to react to it yet,” Maddon said. “But we definitely want to give him that kind of work.”

Schwarber played catcher in and the minor leagues. Asked whether he still considers himself a catcher first, Schwarber acknowledged that’s no longer the case.

“I’d like to, but probably playing as much left field as I have, I’d probably say I’m a left fielder first,” he said.

“Obviously, I still have a passion for catching.”

Schwarber will wear a brace all season long on his left knee for protection, he said. He has no restrictions in his running.

“I’m 100 percent, ready to go,” Schwarber said. “There will be some off days and things like that, take it easy but get some work in.”