Dems And Their Allies Bash Gov. Rauner On Eve Of State Budget Address

(CBS) – One day before Gov. Rauner’s budget address, Democrats and their allies call for him to produce a full budget blueprint, while the Republican gives hints as to what his speech will contain.
CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley has more.
On Valentine’s Day, homecare health workers and those they care for call Rauner heartless for insisting on reforms that for two years have held up a budget.
Democrats call the governor a disaster.
“A disaster for the babies, a disaster for the working families, a disaster for the people that’s trying to get educated,” state Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, said.
It was a seemingly coordinated attack that insisted Rauner is shirking his job by not proposing a balanced budget.
“For two years running, you’ve never introduced a real, balanced budget,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “You’re the governor, the chief executive. Create the certainty so businesses know what tomorrow will bring so they can invest in it.”
Meantime, in a Facebook live chat, Rauner said he’ll weigh in tomorrow on the “grand bargain” budget compromise being negotiated in the Illinois Senate.
The governor had a hint of praise for House Democrats, led by his nemesis, House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago.
“For the first time, for the first time ever, House Democratic leaders have said we need tax reform to become more competitive and attractive to job creators. I strongly agree,” Rauner said.
He also praised the House for passing a bill that would prevent property tax hikes without voter consent.