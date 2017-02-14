Dentist Offers Free Care For Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the 11th year in a row, people started lining up early for free Valentine’s Day dental services offered by a dentist in Logan Square.
The charitable event was organized by Dr. Theodore Siegel of Big Smile Dental, in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
People started lining up around 4:00 a.m.
Cynthia Hooper was in line by 5:30 a.m., and said, had it not been for this event, going to the dentist would have been financially impossible this year.
“It would have kept me from (a dentist), definitely for me, because it’s been one of those years,” she said.
Siegel said on his website he just wants to give back to the community in thanks for his successful dental practice.
He said his “Dentist With A Heart” program has donated more than $2 million in free services to more than 5,500 people, who, otherwise, could not afford dental care.