Man Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Van In Des Plaines

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver of a van that struck two men, killing one, as they were crossing the street Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.
The men got off a Pace bus about 6:15 a.m. and were crossing South Wolf Road westbound near Jarvis Avenue when they were struck by a “white work van,” according to Des Plaines Police Chief Bill Kushner. One of the men told investigators the pair “looked both ways” before they crossed.
The men were both taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for injuries that were not though to be life-threatening, Kushner said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately have information on the fatality.
The van sped away north on Wolf after the crash, Kushner said.
Police were canvassing the area looking for surveillance videos from businesses or residences. Wolf was closed to traffic between Howard and Touhy Avenue for more than an hour after the crash.
