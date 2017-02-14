Roskam Reportedly Declines Request For Public Forums

CHICAGO (CBS) — Voters groups have been putting pressure on West Suburban Congressman Peter Roskam to participate in public forums; so far, with little success.
Gail Chaney Kalinich, an official with the League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn, said representatives of eight league chapters within Roskam’s six congressional districts had a closed-door meeting with him this weekend.
Kalinich said they are concerned that Roskam hasn’t appeared with opponents or participated in open, public forums for years.
“The league’s view is that everyone has an equal right to representation,” she said. “So we were hoping to encourage him to have a more public forum with no admission charge, no membership requirement, where a wider spectrum of opinions could be shared.”
The Congressman reportedly declined.
Roskam has been quoted as saying he doesn’t like what he refers to as “circus town meetings,” preferring smaller group discussions or telephone town halls.
WBBM has reached out to Congressman Roskam for a response.