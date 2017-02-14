Takiya Holmes, 11, Dies Three Days After Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Takiya Holmes, one of two young girls shot in the head over the weekend, has died, her family said Tuesday morning.

Takiya, 11, passed away at Comer Children’s Hospital, but community activist Andrew Holmes said his niece was being kept on life support to protect her organs for donation.

She had not showed any signs of brain activity since she was taken to the hospital on Saturday.

Takiya was in a van with her mother and other relatives Saturday night, when they stopped at her mother’s workplace in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood, and bullets came flying through the window. A stray bullet struck Takiya in the head.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes, a distant cousin of Takiya’s, said there is a $3,000 reward for information leading to her shooter.

About 30 minutes before Takiya was shot on Saturday, 12-year-old girl was shot in the head in West Englewood.

Kanari Gentry-Bowers was playing basketball with friends at the corner of 57th and Winchester, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting. Kanari was shot in the neck.

Kanari remained on life support Tuesday morning at Stroger Hospital. Her family also was struggling with the decision of whether to pull her off life support.

No one was in custody for either shooting Tuesday morning. Area South Detectives were investigating.