Valentine’s Day Saved When Good Samaritan Rescues Gift From Middle Of Road

(CBS) – Valentine’s Day was almost ruined when the gift a Chicago area man ordered for his wife fell off a delivery truck and was run over by several cars in the street.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports on how a complete stranger saved the day.
In the middle of busy Rand Road in northwest suburban Lake Zurich, something caught Jennifer Carr’s eye as she left the bowling alley: a battered pink package.
Zach Wolken expected his wife Emily’s gift to be delivered without a hitch, but instead he got a call from Carr.
“She said, ‘I found your package on the side of the road,’” he says.
The wife’s gift apparently fell off a large delivery truck.
“It was just doing the right thing, and doing the right thing is easy,” Carr says.
Somehow, the necklace charm inside survived.
“The package was clearly destroyed. It had been run over multiple times, but the gift itself was completely intact,” Emily Wolken says.
As a bonus, Zach Wolken says, the episode “sort of restores your faith in humanity a little bit.”