Charges Dropped Against The ‘Marquette Park 4’ After New Evidence

CHICAGO (CBS) –They are known as the Marquette Park Four. The four men who collectively spend more than 70 years in prison for a crime they did not commit.

Charges against the men were dropped Wednesday. CBS 2’s Sandra Torres has the story.

“I can’t thank these guys enough,” said Charles Johnson. “Today, they gave me my life back.”

Charles Johnson thanks the group of attorneys who helped him and three other men achieve freedom.

“It’s an army of people just helped us along this road to be present here with you all,” said Larod Styles.

Johnson, Larod Styles, Lawshawn Ezell and Troshawn McCoy were teenagers when they were convicted for a 1995 double murder and armed robbery at a car dealership on Western Avenue.

“I went everywhere trying to seek help for my son and everybody would close the door in my face,” said Theresa Johnson, Charles’ mother. “But they believed in us.”

A group of attorneys believed in the four men and their investigation led to charges being dismissed Wednesday, against the men known as the Marquette Park 4.

“Thanks to the investigators who found evidence, did due diligence, who did everything he could,” said Lawshawn Ezell.

“We were able to discover powerful fingerprint evidence,” said attorney Justin Barker, Kirkland and Ellis. “Evidence that proved conclusively that someone else committed this crime.”

The attorneys also proved the four men were forced to make a confession.

“Today, the Marquette Park 4 joined a list of men and women that have made Chicago the false confession capital of the world,” said Steve Drizzin, Northwestern Law School.

Troshawn McCoy is still behind bars, but should be released soon, now that the charges have been dropped.

In a statement, state’s attorney Kim Foxx said her office is conducting a top to bottom review of similar cases to implement protocols on best practices.