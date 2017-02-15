CPD Searching For Shooter Who Killed 2 And Injured Pregnant Woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pregnant woman shot in the stomach in an ambush was released Wednesday from the hospital.

She was in the car with her boyfriend and his nephew, two-year-old Lavontay White. Both died of gunshot wounds.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez has more on Chicago Police’s search to find the killer.

Police told CBS 2 they have some solid leads in this case. They are familiar with the adult victim identified. He was on the so-called strategic subject list, Chicagoans who are most likely to kill or be killed.

Police radios sent officers racing to a Lawndale alley, where more than a dozen shots were fired Tuesday into a sedan. All 3 passengers were struck, including young Lavontay White.

The toddler died from a gunshot wound to the head. The 20-year-old pregnant driver was hit in the stomach, but she and her 4-month-old baby survived. And the passenger, the toddler’s 26-year-old uncle, identified as Lazarec Collins, was also killed.

“Any leader in this city to watch young kids have to suffer because we don’t hold people accountable, it’s ridiculous,” said Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Superintendent Johnson, appearing angry and frustrated, said Collins was a documented gang member. He was targeted by a rival gang, even with a toddler in the backseat.

“My heart goes out to these families,” Supt. Johnson said. “I can’t even imagine. We need to hold these guys accountable.”

Police said Collins was the target and had a record dating back to 08. He served time for aggravated battery, armed robbery and most recently, contact with a street gang while on parole.