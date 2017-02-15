Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber Cleared To Catch

(CBS) As expected, Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber has been medically cleared to catch, the team announced Wednesday morning, just more than 10 months after he tore ligaments in his left knee.
On Tuesday, the Cubs explained their plan for Schwarber’s development in spring training. He’ll primarily work in left field but also partake in catching workouts once or twice a week and continue to study under catching coach Mike Borzello. The Cubs’ hope is for Schwarber, who turns 24 in March, is that he can serve as the team’s third catcher.
Schwarber was cleared after an evaluation by Dr. Stephen Gryzlo on Tuesday.
“We are really going to go slow with it, one or two days a week in spring training,” president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Tuesday. “His primary focus will be as a left fielder. The goal, if he is cleared, is to have him ready at the end of spring training to fill the role of third catcher. This will be so if something happens in game, (manager Joe Maddon) can move him back there. There may be a certain rare occasion where it may make sense to give him a start. We will not give him too much. His future is too valuable. We want him to have the longest possible career.”