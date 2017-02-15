Few Takers For Winter Goods This Snowless Winter

CHICAGO (CBS) — The snow that normally falls this time of year has bypassed us, for the most part, and that has left some stores high and dry.

“What we’re looking at right now are a display of snow shovels,” says Herb Nolan, assistant manager of Gordon’s Ace Hardware in River North.

“And also snow brushes for cars and ice scrapers for cars. As you can see, we’re not out of them.”

WBBM’s Steve Miller asks: “When’s the last time somebody came in here asking to buy a snow shovel?”

“You know, I can’t remember,” Nolan says.

Something that is selling: outdoor grills.

“Actually in the past three days we’ve sold two big grills. Weber Grills,” he says.

At the nearby Petco, Store Leader Carmelo Preiti said normally they’d be sold out of dog booties.

This year the booties are going begging.

But he said good weather brings people into the brick-and-mortar store for other things.

“Nicer weather brings in more customers, so we can see them more often and keep them from going online,” Preiti says.

Since Jan. 1, Chicago has had only six-tenths of an inch of snow.

During that same period last year, we had 9.7 inches; the year before, 34.2 inches.