Girl, 13, Dies In Collision During Police Chase In Northwest Indiana

(CBS) – A police chase Wednesday night in Northwest Indiana ended in a two-vehicle crash and the death of an innocent 13-year-old girl.
East Chicago police were chasing a Dodge Durango into Hammond, when the Durango struck a Chevy Equinox at Gostlin and Columbia.
Inside the Equinox were a 57-year-old woman and her granddaughter, 13, both from Whiting.
The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital; the grandmother is in critical condition.
The driver of the Durango that was being chased — Donnell Howard, 31, of Highland — was in custody.