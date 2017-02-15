Girl, 13, Dies In Collision During Police Chase In Northwest Indiana

February 15, 2017 9:54 PM

(CBS) – A police chase Wednesday night in Northwest Indiana ended in a two-vehicle crash and the death of an innocent 13-year-old girl.

East Chicago police were chasing a Dodge Durango into Hammond, when the Durango struck a Chevy Equinox at Gostlin and Columbia.

Inside the Equinox were a 57-year-old woman and her granddaughter, 13, both from Whiting.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital; the grandmother is in critical condition.

The driver of the Durango that was being chased — Donnell Howard, 31, of Highland — was in custody.

