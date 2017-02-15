Jake Arrieta Leaves Door Open To Extension Talks: ‘Don’t Want To See’ Time As A Cub Come To An End

(CBS) While it still appears a deal is unlikely, right-hander Jake Arrieta left the door cracked open to a long-term extension with the Cubs getting done before he hits the free-agent market after the 2017 season.

“There’s an open dialogue there, and I believe we will have talks, but I don’t think it’s anyone’s, it’s not my No. 1 priority,” Arrieta said Wednesday at spring training in Mesa, Ariz. “I just want to focus on my health and coming into camp well rested and in as good of shape as I possibly can. That’s the position I’m in. If we have those conversations, we’ll sit down and hash some things out, see if we can get something worked out. If it happens, great. If not, we’ll continue to move forward and take it day by day and focus on being as good as I can.”

Arrieta, who turns 31 next month, is expected to command a deal in the range of Max Scherzer’s seven-year, $210-million contract if he submits another strong year and hits free agency healthy. With a bevy of young players still in their arbitration years but long-term contracts looming down the line, the Cubs have been reluctant to date to extend Arrieta such a large offer.

Arrieta understands why while also holding out some hope. Arrieta has won more games (40) in the last two seasons than any pitcher in baseball. After his historic Cy Young season of 2015, he went 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA in 2016.

“Time flies really quickly,” Arrieta said. “It feels like only a few months ago that I was traded over here and starting my career as a Cub in 2013. I’ve had some incredible experiences with this organization. I owe a lot to this team, this organization, the ownership. I don’t want to see that time come to an end, my time as a Cub, but unfortunately the business side of the game shows its head every once in awhile. I still think there’s opportunity and chances that we can have good conversations as far as an extension is concerned and see if we can get some work done.”

Arrieta’s attitude regarding contract talks Wednesday was more upbeat than his demeanor at Cubs Convention in January, when he seemed resigned to the fact that he may be moving on.

“The timeline is kind of coming to an end as far as as leading up to free agency,” Arrieta said then. “I am here for one more year, and I am going to enjoy every moment of it.”