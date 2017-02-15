Joliet Throws Hat Into Ring As Possible Caterpillar HQ

(CBS) — Naperville and Rosemont are among the Chicago area communities encouraging Caterpillar executives to move the company’s headquarters from downstate Peoria to their town.
Now, another suburb —Joliet — is asking Big Yellow to take a look.
WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
“Caterpillar’s always had a strong presence in Joliet. One of their main plants is located in our city,” says Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk.
O’Dekirk says Joliet already has other major corporate players, such as Amazon.
“We’d love to see Caterpillar choose Joliet,” he says.
Last month, the construction machinery and equipment company announced plans to relocate its top executives. It hasn’t indicated whether its moving to Chicago or to the suburbs.
In either case, the headquarters move is expected to be completed by the end of the year.