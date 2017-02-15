Man Charged With Killing 11-Year-Old Takiya Holmes

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes over the weekend.

Antwan C. Jones was charged early Wednesday morning, according to Chicago Police News Affairs.

Since Saturday, three children have been shot; two are dead and one is on life support.

Takiya was in a van with her mother and other relatives Saturday night, when they stopped at her mother’s workplace in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood, and bullets came flying through the window. A stray bullet struck Takiya in the head.

Takiya died Tuesday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officials would provide a briefing on the case later Wednesday.

About 30 minutes before Takiya was shot on Saturday, 12-year-old girl was shot in the head in West Englewood.

Kanari Gentry-Bowers was playing basketball with friends at the corner of 57th and Winchester, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting. Kanari was shot in the neck.

Kanari remained on life support Tuesday at Stroger Hospital. Her family also was struggling with the decision of whether to pull her off life support.

Hours after Takiya died on Tuesday, 2-year-old Lavontay White was shot and killed while riding in the back seat of the car with his pregnant 20-year-old aunt and her 26-year-old boyfriend, who also were shot.

The woman was shot in the stomach, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening. Her boyfriend was shot several times, and was pronounced dead at the scene.