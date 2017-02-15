Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Arrested In Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who skipped bail on a charge of attempted murder and attempted armed robbery was arrested last month in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Edham Salkic, 24, was placed on the Cook County Sheriff’s Top 40 Most Wanted List when he failed to appear in court while out on bond after his January 2015 arrest in Mount Prospect, according to a statement from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

An arrest warrant was issued and Salkic eluded capture until Jan. 31, when he was apprehended by Mount Prospect police.

Just before midnight Jan. 6, 2015, a man came into a Mount Prospect police station to report that he and a friend were shot at while parked behind a business in the 400 block of East Euclid, police said at the time. Two masked men confronted and tried to rob the pair at gunpoint, and when the victims drove away, the suspects fired several shots at the vehicle. No one was injured.

Investigators identified the masked suspects as Salkic and a boy who was 17 years old at the time, police said. The teen, who was not identified because of his age, appeared in juvenile court.

Salkic, of the first block of South Shaddle Avenue in Mundelein, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of attempted armed robbery, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. He was released on bond in March 2015, but later failed to appear in court.

On Feb. 1, Salkic appeared before Cook County Judge Marc William Martin at the Rolling Meadows courthouse and was held without bond, records show. He is due back in court on Feb. 28.

