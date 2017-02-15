Supt. Eddie Johnson: Criminals Think Chicago Judicial System ‘A Joke’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s police superintendent said criminals view Cook County’s judicial system as “a joke” when it comes to holding gang gunmen accountable for their violence.
Supt. Eddie Johnson, at a Wednesday news conference to announce murder charges in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl, said criminals simply have no fear of the system.
He said repeat offenders know they won’t serve much time in jail for firing a gun.
“If I’m a gang member, and I pick up a gun and pull that trigger, if I know I’m going to be out in six months, that’s a baseball season. I can do that,” he said.
Johnson again called on lawmakers to enact tougher sentencing guidelines for gun crimes, to keep criminals who are likely to repeat the violence off the street–and to make others think twice before committing a crime.
“They just don’t fear it, and until we create that mental accountability to them to not pick up a gun, we’re going to continue to see this cycle of violence, and it’s just silly, it is,” Johnson said. “It’s silly on their part, but even more tragic is the leadership doesn’t listen. If you are in charge of these communities, and you have something to say, or you can do something to prevent this, and you don’t, then that’s a failure on you. Shame on you, because you should be.”
Antwan C. Jones, 19, was charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes. Jones was known to CPD for crimes he committed as a juvenile, “which led up to his heinous crime over the weekend,” Johnson said.
Since Saturday, three children have been shot; two are dead and one is on life support.
“How many children do we have to lose?” Johnson said.