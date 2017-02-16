Blackhawks Recall Tanner Kero, Nick Schmaltz

(CBS) With the Blackhawks’ break coming to an end, the team has recalled forwards Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. Forward Vinnie Hinostroza and defenseman Gustav Forsling remain in Rockford.
The Blackhawks shipped the four players to the AHL affiliate during this mandated week off, a move which not only allowed practice time for AHL-eligible players but also created cap room.
Schmaltz, 20, has four goals and six assists in 38 games this season. Kero, 24, has four goals and four assists in 22 games.
The Blackhawks return to practice on Friday, reconvening after their week off. They next take the ice Saturday in Chicago when they host the Oilers at the United Center.