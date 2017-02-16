Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Out Against Celtics With Illness

By Cody Westerlund–
(CBS) Bulls guard Dwyane Wade will miss Thursday evening’s home contest against the Celtics with an illness, the team’s final game before the All-Star break.
Wade wasn’t present at the United Center.
“He’s going to stay home tonight,” coach Fred Hoiberg said.
Wade had missed the previous two games with a thumb injury and also missed a game last week because of an upper respiratory illness. He’s average 19.1 points, the second-most on the team.
The Bulls (27-29) are 4-4 in games that Wade has missed this season.
Chicago is getting forward Niko Mirotic back after he missed the past two games with back spasms. As expected, forward Paul Zipser remains out with an ankle injury.