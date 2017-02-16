Court Won’t Halt State Employee Paychecks During Illinois Budget Impasse

(AP) — A judge has denied a request by the Illinois attorney general to stop paying state workers unless lawmakers resolve the budget impasse.
St. Clair County Circuit Judge Robert LeChien refused Thursday to reverse a previous court order requiring Illinois to pay state employees in the absence of a spending plan.
Attorney General Lisa Madigan argued stopping pay is constitutional and will hasten an agreement for a full budget, not the type of “stopgap” measures lawmakers have approved.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has criticized Madigan’s legal move, suggesting the daughter of House Speaker Michael Madigan wanted to create a “crisis” that would shut down the government.
In a statement Thursday, Rauner said he was pleased with the decision and hopes Madigan drops her effort.
Both Democrats and Republicans in the Illinois House say worker paychecks, which total about $400 million monthly, should continue.
