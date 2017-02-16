LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Ind. AMBER Alert Subject Now Charged With Her Mother’s Murder

February 16, 2017 4:59 PM By Suzanne Le Mignot
(CBS) – Chastinea Reeves, the 15-year-old Gary, Ind. girl who was the focus of an AMBER Alert earlier this week, has now been charged in the stabbing death of her mother.

Thirty-four-year-old Jamie Garnett was found dead early Monday. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says she was stabbed to death.

Authorities had issued an AMBER Alert on Monday; Gary police said Reeves could be in “extreme danger.”

The teen had gone to a relative’s house and said her mother had been the victim of a crime. Shortly after arriving, the teen vanished. She was found Tuesday, Gary police reported.

Reeves is charged with murder and being held as a juvenile defendant in Crown Point. Lake County, Ind. prosecutors have filed a petition seeking to move the case into adult court. A hearing is set for April 15.

Neighbors expressed shock at the news.

“Wow — how do you kill your mother?” Jay Lew said Thursday. “I remember (Garnett) taking her children to school in the mornings and coming home from work, just being with children.”

 

