Ind. Police Release Picture Of Man On Trail Where 2 Girls Were Found Dead

(CBS) — A day after the bodies of two girls were found northeast of Lafayette, Ind., authorities have released photographs of a man they want to talk to.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
The photos show a man on a trail near where the bodies of the two girls were found in Carroll County, Ind
He appears to be wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. The man was at the hiking trail about the same time the two girls were there on Monday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says.
“He’s just one we’ve not been able to identify and have not been able to talk to, to see what information he’s got,” Riley says.
The two girls — one, 13 and the other, 14 — had a school holiday Monday and were dropped off to hike the 3-mile trail and were to be picked up later.
They never showed up. Their bodies were found near the trail on private property on Tuesday.
Riley says the town of 2,700 is trying to deal with the two homicides.
“It is close-knit. People know one another so these kids are known and it’s touched the community very hard.”