Man With Bears Satchel Robs 2nd Downtown Bank In A Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a bank in the Loop for the second time in a week on Wednesday afternoon, according to the FBI.
About 12:30 p.m., he made off with an unspecified amount of cash from the CitiBank branch at 100 S. Michigan Ave. He threatened to have a weapon, but didn’t show one, before taking off south on Michigan, authorities said.
Investigators think it’s the same man who robbed a Chase Bank branch inside the Leo Burnett building on Feb. 7 at 35 W. Wacker Drive.
He is described as a slim black man in his mid-20s or early 30s, about 5-foot-7 with a thin mustache. He was wearing a black and red knit hat and carrying a blue and orange Chicago Bears satchel, authorities said.
It was the 27th bank robbery in the Chicago area this year. The FBI offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700.
