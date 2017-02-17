Arne Duncan Says STEM Programs Could Be Game-Changer For Chicago

(CBS) – One way to stem Chicago street violence might be more STEM programs in the city’s schools.

Former U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan dropped in at a South Side high school Friday to give one STEM program a boost. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley has more.

Chicago Vocational students like freshman Makiya Wright once viewed science and math like castor oil.

“I’m starting to like STEM, and I might just apply it to my future in cosmetology.”

What sparked her imagination is a STEM project provided by Lumity, a non-profit that offers STEM education in public schools.

“We just need to give them the environment and the right conditions, and they step up and they come to life,” Kara Kennedy says.

The students designed a ride-sharing app to help them get to school safer. The school has lost five students to street violence since last year.

“There’s so many more young people who could be entering these fields,” Duncan says. “If we don’t reach them early, we just lock them out forever.”

Duncan says he has no idea why President Trump is so obsessed with Chicago street violence.

But he’s sure Trump’s law-and-order prescription is the wrong medicine.

“If we don’t create economic opportunity, if we don’t create chances for young men in particular to eat and support their families then shame on us,” he says.

Lumity now serves 2,200 students in public schools. It hopes to double that number next year.