Four Home Invasion Suspects In Custody: North Riverside Police

(CBS) — Police in North Riverside say four men are in custody after a home invasion and foot chase Friday morning.
There was someone in the home when the four men got inside, says North Riverside Deputy Police Chief Deborah Garcia.
She says that person managed to get out of the house in the 2200 block of Northgate and call 9-1-1.
“Officers arrived on the scene and observed four male suspects exiting the home. The suspects were ordered to stop, and (they) fled the scene on foot,” she says.
Deputy Chief Garcia says during the foot chase, officers heard a gunshot. She says no one was hit by that shot; all four men were arrested.
One officer fell during the chase but was injured, she says.
Garcia says several guns were recovered. Police believe the home was targeted, rather than randomly burglarized.