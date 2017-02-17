Gov. Holcomb Tours Lead Contaminated East Chicago Housing Complex

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb toured the lead contaminated West Calumet Housing Complex and promised residents that Hoosiers take care of each other.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports.

Lakeisha Williams is leaving the housing complex because every yard has lead contaminated soil.

“Had I known, I would have never come out here,” she said.

Governor Holcomb’s visit followed him declaring a disaster emergency in the East Chicago area.

“I knew this would be one of the most pressing issues that I would deal with,” he said.

A room packed with church, city and civic leaders told Holcomb on Friday they needed more funding to relocate residents, clean soil at private homes, to get water filters and to expand lead testing.

Residents also put a face on living with lead poisoning at the meeting, leaving East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland hopeful.

“People thought no one was listening and that help would never come and I think that room reflects hope,” he said.

Governor Holcomb reiterated those feelings, admitting the order was tall but achievable.

“I’m encouraged, because this is what Hoosiers do. Hoosiers help Hoosiers, and we come together in times of need” he said.

Only 80 families remain in the West Calumet complex. City officials want them all out by March 31. Mayor Copeland wants to demolish the area when everybody is gone, so no one ever lives there again.