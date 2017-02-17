Levine: Todd Frazier Likes What He Sees At White Sox Spring Training

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) – For many Chicago White Sox players, it’s not all about the rebuild.

Veterans like Todd Frazier believe there are many outstanding men left on the roster. The Chicago infielder believes the team can compete for something tangible this season.

Frazier was in camp early. The 30-year-old slugger had a mixed bag of a season in 2016. He hit 40 home runs and drove in 99 — lofty numbers that usually put you with the elite sluggers in the game.

The feisty New Jersey native solidified the third base position with solid defense and an everyday mentality. Improving on a .767 slugging percentage and using the entire field for best hitting results are his goals this season.

A free agent after 2017, Frazier doesn’t like the talk about a rebuild going on at 35th and Bill Veeck Drive.

“I am hearing a lot about the younger guys throwing the heck out of the ball,” Frazier said Friday. “We will see who will come out of camp to help lead this team and bring us in the right direction.”

All the Sox position players reported for physicals on Friday. The full squad is due to work out on Saturday, weather permitting. Frazier, like all of the experienced White Sox players, has heard the rumors about a fire sale of veteran holdovers.

The first evidence of that came with two huge deals in December. Chris Sale and Adam Eaton were dealt for seven minor-league players. Those trades came within three days during baseball’s winter meetings. Since that time, the front office has been quiet, except signing pitcher Derrick Holland and catcher Geo Soto. both free agents.

For now, Frazier chooses to put on the blinders and look at the positives around the Sox 2017 club.

“Yeah, I really don’t like that word ‘rebuild.’ We got six guys back for two,” Frazier argued. “That is a lot of guys to get back. These players are known in the minor leagues. We will see how they step up when it’s major-league time. I think we are refueling the team. We might open some eyes this year. You never know.”

Frazier had a dislocated finger he was dealing with late in the offseason. He feels it won’t stop him from getting a full spring training over the next six weeks. A positive mental approach serves him well. He is always enthusiastic, and that resonates in a good way with many teammates.

“I think we were off the radar last year as well,” Frazier said about a team that was an American League best 23-10 through May 8 in 2016. “We still have a lot of guns. We are missing one hitter (Eaton), basically, from last year. We have a healthy core of guys to come in here and pick up the slack. If everybody is healthy and ready to go, we are going to be just fine. It’s just about putting the whole package together.”

The youth movement has lit a fire under some of the players on the club, he adds:

“It pushes you a little bit. It makes you come out here feeling like you have to fight for a spot.”