No Progress In Indiana Girls’ Deaths Case From Home Search

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A police spokesman said a task force investigating the slayings of two northern Indiana teenage girls didn’t find any solid evidence during the search of a house.

Authorities searched a home in northern Indiana on Thursday looking for clues. Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said a search warrant was obtained for a home outside Delphi, 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Riley said investigators could at any time seek more search warrants such as the one that was served at a home outside Delphi Thursday evening.

No arrests have yet been made in the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams of Delphi. Their bodies were found Tuesday, a day after they went missing from a hiking trail where a family member left them Monday. Their deaths have been ruled a double-homicide.

Police said Wednesday they had no suspects in the deaths that have shocked Delphi, a community of about 3,000 people.

On Wednesday, police released two photos of a man walking along the city of Delphi’s trail system around the time the girls were dropped off. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said Thursday police just want to talk to the man about what he might have seen. Police said they have received about 100 tips about the man. It is not clear if the man is linked to the search warrant issued Thursday.

Riley said a telephone tip line has been established in the case. The number is 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

A community visitation for the girls is set for 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Delphi High School gymnasium, with private funeral services scheduled for Sunday.

