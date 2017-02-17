Syrian Woman Reunited With Family After Earlier Rejection At O’Hare Airport

(CBS) – Several agonizing weeks finally came to an end for a Syrian woman Friday in Chicago.
On Jan. 28, Sahar Algonaimi flew to O’Hare International Airport to be with her sick mother, who’d just had a mastectomy.
But that was also the day after President Trump signed his travel-ban executive order, and Algonaimi’s visa was revoked. Attorneys believe the Syrian citizen was the first person to be sent back from O’Hare.
The setback devastated her family.
With the help of two Indiana congressman, lawyers and her family, Algonaimi finally arrived Friday.