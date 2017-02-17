Woman, 67, Carjacked; One Suspect Crashes Second Stolen Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 67-year-old woman was carjacked late Thursday night in the River North neighborhood, and one of the suspects later crashed another stolen car.
The woman was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a running Infiniti parked in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue around 10:30 p.m., when two men got out of a Chevy Cruze and forced her out of the car at gunpoint, police said.
The carjackers took off north on Wabash, and a third suspect followed them in the Cruze, according to police.
Officers later found the Cruze abandoned at the corner of Clybourn and Sheffield avenues, after it had crashed into a cab, a light pole, and the sign of the Clybourn Place shopping center.
The driver of the Cruze was gone by the time police got there, but officers found a gun on the floor of the car, which police discovered also had been stolen.
The stolen Infiniti has not been located.
No one was in custody Friday morning.