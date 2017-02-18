Man Charged, Held Without Bail For Shooting 2-Year-Old Boy

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities charged an alleged gang member with first-degree murder and held him without bail Saturday for a North Lawndale shooting that killed a man and a 2-year-old.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

Police said Devon Swan, 26, opened fire on a vehicle, injuring a pregnant woman and killing Lavontay White, 2, and Lazaric Collins, 26.

A Cook County judge ordered Swan be held without bail because of his extensive criminal record and his alleged confession.

“This defendant made third party admissions to multiple witnesses regarding his involvement in the shooting and that they were targeting the adult male victim because he shot the defendant’s friend,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Bryan Grissman.

Swan allegedly admitted his involvement to police. Another key element to the arrest came from the type of witness Father Michael Pleger praises.

“Working with conviction and conscious community people who are not willing to stand by and see children shot down and not do something about it,” he said.

Swan has nine felony arrests and seven convictions dating back to 2008 on his record. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said a repeat offender like him should not be on the streets.

“We don’t just have a gun problem in Chicago, we have a repeat gun offender problem that needs to be addressed immediately by state legislators,” he said.

Police have not clarified if Swan was one of a possible four individuals involved in the Valentine’s Day shooting. They believe two of those four suspects were armed and are still looking for them.