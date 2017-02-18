Ricketts Addresses His Championship Cubs

By Bruce Levine

Mesa, Ariz.

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nowadays, to be the owner of the Chicago Cubs you would be considered the coolest person in the world; but that was not always the case for Tom Ricketts and his family members. The Ricketts clan went through some tough and frankly humbling periods, after purchasing the franchise for $855 million from Tribune company. The estimated worth now is over $2 billion.

“It is certainly cooler after you win,” Ricketts said Saturday after talking to the team. “There were a couple years that were not as cool, though I still had a good time. It is just a great feeling…we are all blessed to be a part of something that means so much, to so many people. This off-season was so incredible. We do have to turn the page and look at 2017 now.”

Even cooler would be for the Cubs to get their first All-Star game in 27 years. More about that later.

Every spring training, Ricketts has given a speech to the team and coaching staff as camp begins. As part of that conversation, he would tell the players what he expected of them as representatives of the Chicago Cubs. At the end of each year’s speech, the Cubs boss would tell the team he expected them to win the World Series that season. The media would smile and chuckle after hearing that six straight years from the confident owner.

“We are trying to be the best organization in sports,” Ricketts insisted. “We have to look every way to get better. We need to do that every way we can. Obviously, it gets better when you win. That creates more marketing flexibility and sponsorship opportunities. We just try to get better every day.”

Nobody is laughing now. In fact, Ricketts has the last laugh as he fawns over his World Championship team.

On Oct. 11 2009, the Ricketts family held a press conference at Wrigley Field. They announced their purchase of the storied franchise at that time.

“Our number one goal is to win a World Series for this great fan base,” Tom Ricketts pronounced. “We will build a winner.”

The reality of that statement was easy to see develop, but much more difficult to envision actually happening.

Ricketts did the smart thing by retaining Crane Kenney as his top business executive. Kenney helped diagram, with the owner, a plan to bring in a new baseball man to replace GM Jim Hendry. At the top of that wish list was Theo Epstein. He was the man who helped the Boston Red Sox kill off the curse of the Bambino and win world titles in 2004 and 2007. The timing of the changes was perfect. Hendry was fired in August and Epstein, dealing with a huge collapse of the 2011 Red Sox, was made available by Boston in October.

Throughout a tough three-year rebuild, the team on the field was bad. The infighting with the roof top owners and city of Chicago was a bloody fistfight. Seeing a blue-sky finish to the grand plan looked bleak. Now eight years after the purchase, Ricketts looks like a genius and pending grand landlord of Wrigleyville. The city is now a partner of the Cubs in their job heavy construction mode. Ricketts LLC has purchased 12 of the 14 active roof top businesses in the past year.

The Cubs owner has had a lot of satisfaction from the historic 2016 season his team put together.

“One thing about the Cubs logo right now, is it doesn’t stand for the years of not winning,” he said. “All of that stuff is behind us now. There is no more [negative] history to worry about. No more goats and that stuff. I hope that with continued success, we will make that C, into a symbol of winning. Not a symbol of not winning, like it was.”

Ricketts confirmed that the 1060 project at Wrigley Field should be complete by 2020. Major league baseball has yet to award the 2012 All-Star game to any franchise. The Cubs should be an obvious favorite for that year. The team has not hosted the midsummer classic since 1990.

“I don’t think it’s inevitable,” Ricketts said about the Cubs being a favorite. “I do think it would be a great for the league. It would be great for the game. It would be great for Chicago to have it at Wrigley Field. There is a process we have to go through; hopefully someday soon the [MLB boss Rob Manfred] will give us the nod.”