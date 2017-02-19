Off-Duty Cook County Correctional Officer Shot In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Cook County correctional officer was shot Saturday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
At 8:37 p.m., the 36-year-old was standing in front of a home in the 7300 block of South Aberdeen when two males emerged from a vacant lot nearby and fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police. The shooters then ran away.
He was shot in the right leg and taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the man is a correctional officer who was off-duty at the time, but did not provide additional information.
No one was in custody Sunday morning as police searched for the two suspects involved in the shooting.
