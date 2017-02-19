Police Find Body In Columbus Park Pond

February 19, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Columbus Park, Columbus Park Pond, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found in the Columbus Park pond Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago Police said.

At 2:42 p.m., the Chicago Police Marine Unit was in the 500 block of South Central Avenue searching the pond for a missing person, police said. Shortly after, a body had been recovered.

Additional details, including the identity of the missing person, were not immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia