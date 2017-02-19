Police Find Body In Columbus Park Pond

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found in the Columbus Park pond Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago Police said.
At 2:42 p.m., the Chicago Police Marine Unit was in the 500 block of South Central Avenue searching the pond for a missing person, police said. Shortly after, a body had been recovered.
Additional details, including the identity of the missing person, were not immediately available.
