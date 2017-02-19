Protesters Return To Trump Tower And March To Federal Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) — One day prior to President’s Day, Donald Trump is the focus of more demonstrations.

From Dallas to Los Angeles to New York, streets were packed with protesters this weekend.

And Chicago is no different.

About 1,000 protesters gathered at Trump Tower around noon on Sunday. The rally ended with a march to the Federal Plaza two hours later.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres followed several marchers through their downtown journey.

“We’re out here to show that we’re just as strong, just as united, just as much solidarity on behalf of immigrants,” said Roger Fraser, a Rolling Meadows resident.

Fraser and his wife came from the Northwest suburbs to participate, and said he was not expecting the turnout.

“It’s a testimony to a fact that what’s best in this country is out here today, and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” said Fraser.

“I love the energy of these young children, and I love the fact that they are willing to stand up for their rights,” Mark Clements said.

Also among the protesters are families and children from Bridgeview, who are believers in the Muslim faith.

“I’m showing them that America is united and untied for us — for everyone, for all American citizens,” said Aneesa Muthana.

Many of the protesters are of Yemen descent, which is one of seven countries listed in President Trump’s travel ban prohibiting nearly all of its citizens from entering the United States.

“We’re counting on the judges and we’re counting on the people to fight for our rights and for everyone’s rights in this country,” Muthana said.

Even though traffic was halted temporarily while the crowds marched to Federal Plaza, Chicago Police did not report any issues or make any arrests.

There is another protest planned outside of Trump Tower on President’s Day.