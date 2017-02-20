ComEd Makes Saving Money And Energy Easier To Achieve For Small Businesses And Non-Profits

Many small business owners are reluctant to improve their company’s energy efficiency. The hesitation is understandable. Making energy-saving improvements can feel like a daunting task, one that takes up a business’s most important resources: time and money.

The good news is that making your business more energy efficient doesn’t have to be complicated. Much of the time, the biggest energy savings come from the smallest changes. And these changes are all the more manageable with a little help.

ComEd makes the process easy and simple. Through its small business offering, ComEd provides community businesses with free comprehensive energy assessments, a price quote with instant incentives and full installation services.

The small business offering is designed to empower small business owners with tips on how to improve efficiency and cut wasteful costs. By conducting in-depth assessments and recommending upgrades of features like light fixtures, refrigeration and HVAC units, ComEd is helping businesses save energy and money.

The recommendations can help add to any business’s bottom line, no matter how old or new their facilities are. Jamie Johnson, a ComEd small business energy expert qualified to make energy-saving improvements, explains how the upgrades recommended at a newer building helped Easterseals save on energy costs. “It was actually a rather updated building, but it really goes to show how far technology has come in the last few years that the LEDs were able to further drop [energy usage] by about 70 percent. Putting in the LEDs enables us to put in controls.”

Easterseals is a partner in ComEd’s Energy Force. In addition to providing substantial benefits to customers, the Energy Force initiative has enabled numerous people with disabilities to join the workforce as the country’s first energy efficiency educational program designed for and taught by people with disabilities. According to Maurice Snell, one of the program’s Ambassadors, “This is my way of displaying the message that people can save energy one person at a time.”

No matter how big or small your small business is, or how old or new your facilities are, energy-saving improvements are never out of reach. With ComEd’s Energy Efficiency Program, your small business can benefit from a fresh insight on energy efficiency and save big.

