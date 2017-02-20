CPD Responds To Domestic Dispute Involving Off-Duty Suburban Cop

February 20, 2017 9:33 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were on the scene of a barricade situation in the Little Village neighborhood Monday morning, an apparent domestic dispute involving an off-duty University Park police officer.

Police were called to the scene in the 3400 block of West 23rd Street shortly before 8 a.m., and officers later called for a SWAT team.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said it appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute involving an off-duty University Park police officer.

Police were still on the scene at 9:15 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

