Explosion Destroys Home, Sets 2 Others On Fire In Dolton

CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators in the south suburbs were trying to determine what caused an explosion and fire that left one home destroyed and two others damaged Sunday afternoon in Dolton.
Neighbors said they heard people inside a vacant home on the 300 block of Riverside Drive hours before the explosion around 2 p.m. Sunday.
“I heard this blast, boom, and my house shook,” said neighbor Bessie Lipscomb.
The blast triggered an extra-alarm response as the flames spread to two neighboring homes.
“The flames, the flames was just gulfing out of the house, and getting higher and higher,” Lipscomb said. “I just could not believe that was happening right before my eyes.”
Before firefighters arrived, Janice Mingo-Foster noticed her elderly neighbor’s vehicle was still in her driveway, so she ran inside to help her escape minutes before the flames spread to the home.
“I banged on her door, and went inside to get her out,” Mingo-Foster said. “Thank God she was able to get out.”
No injuries were reported, but the house where the explosion occurred was completely destroyed, and the two homes on either side of it were heavily damaged and deemed temporarily uninhabitable.
The American Red Cross was providing assistance to the families affected by the fire.
The cause of the explosion was under investigation.