For The Fourth Day In A Row, Chicago Breaks Record For Warmth

CHICAGO (CBS) — So much for the groundhog’s forecasting prowess. For the fourth day in a row, Chicago has set a record for warmth in February, a trend that easily could continue the next couple days.
Monday afternoon, the city’s official temperature reached 67 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, breaking the previous Feb. 20 record of 64 set in 1930.
It also marked the first time Chicago has had four consecutive days of temperatures in the 60s in February since 1976, the longest such stretch of warmth on record in the city.
Chicago most likely will see an unprecedented six days in a row of 60-degree temperatures in February this year, with the high on Tuesday expected to be about 67, and the high on Wendesday expected to be around 70.
Six days of 60-plus weather also would match the longest stretch of such warmth for any point in meteorological winter (Dec. 1 through the end of February), according to the National Weather Service.
If the forecasts for Tuesday and Wednesday hold true, Tuesday’s high would tie the record for Feb. 21, set in 1930; and Wednesday’s high would beat the Feb. 22 record of 68 degrees, set in 1922.
With no temperatures below freezing in the rest of the February forecast at this point, Chicago also should see its record-setting snow drought continue into March.
As of Sunday, the city has gone 64 days in a row without at least one inch of snow, matching the longest such snowless spell on record. Chicago has twice gone 64 days without at least an inch of snow: from Dec. 3-Feb. 4, 1905-1906; and from Dec. 23-Feb. 24, 1953-54.